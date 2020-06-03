Lough Derg rescue unit responds to six call outs on busy Bank Holiday weekend

The crowds seen along some areas of Lough Derg in recent days have been described as concerning by one local coastguard volunteer.

Killaloe Coastguard Unit had to respond to six call outs over the Bank Holiday weekend on the south side of the lake, as well as helping with a successful land search for a missing person in the Nenagh area.

Damien Madden is Deputy Officer in Charge with the Unit. He says the lake has been very busy during the recent spell of warm weather, and that some people have been travelling to the lake from well outside that limit:





“We had one call out with a group of people on jet skis who had come from well outside the five kilometre radius. Gardaí asked us for assistance to come down, they were ignoring the Gardaí.

“So we had to launch a rescue boat to ask them to go over to speak to the Gardaí. They were asked to leave the area. They were taken off the water, their names were taken and the Gardaí will be following up on it.”