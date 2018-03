There were two winning tickets of last night’s Euromillions Plus Draw with one of them sold in Clonmel.

The quick pick was bought in the XL Prior Park Service Station on the Prior Park Road and the owner is now half a million euro richer..

It comes just weeks after two lucky Lotto players won €500,000 in the Euromillions.





Bergin’s Foodfair in Clonmel sold one of the lucky Quick Pick Tickets sold in February along with Michael O’Brien’s Spar Shop in Borrisokane.