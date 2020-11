A lorry driver in Cahir was found to be 10 times over the legal alcohol limit yesterday.

Gardaí received reports Saturday afternoon of a lorry driving dangerously on the M8 motorway.

After responding to the reports, the vehicle was stopped and the driver was arrested after failing a breath test.





The test showed the driver’s alcohol levels to be 10 times above the legal limit and the driver has been charged to court following the incident.