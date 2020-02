Loreto Clonmel have completed a three-in-a-row of Lidl Munster ladies football post primary schools titles.

The Tipperary side beat Saint Mary’s of Midleton in this afternoon’s senior A final in Mallow by 3-4 to 1-7.

Kellyann Hogan top scored for Loreto with 1-4, while Avril Geoghegan scored the other two goals for the Tipperary side.





They move onto the All-Ireland semi finals where they’ll face Coláiste Bhaile Chláir of Galway on March 15th