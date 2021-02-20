Long scores first goal with new club Bournemouth

Shane Long has opened his scoring account with new side Bournemouth.

The Tipperary man scored the equaliser for the Cherries against QPR this afternoon.

It’s Long’s first goal since joining the club on loan from Southampton on deadline day.





However, QPR scored late on to go 2-1 and take all three points in London.

The result leaves Bournemouth in 6th place in the Championship.

The Gortnahoe native will be hoping to continue his goalscoring form and try earn a spot in Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland squad ahead of the World Cup Qualifiers next month.