Long back in Ireland squad for World Cup qualifiers

Shane Long has been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

After being left out of Stephen Kenny’s squad last November, the Gortnahoe man has regained his place.

Long left Southampton in January to join Championship side Bournemouth on loan where he has scored two goals in eight appearances.





Ireland begin their qualifying campaign away to Serbia next Wednesday before a home fixture with Luxembourg and an away friendly against Qatar.

Republic of Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers:

Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool)

Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City),

Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth),

Kieran O’Hara (Burton Albion).

Defenders:

Seamus Coleman (Everton),

Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur),

Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion),

Enda Stevens (Sheffield United),

Kevin Long (Burnley),

Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United),

Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion),

Ryan Manning (Swansea City),

Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest).

Midfielders:

Conor Hourihane (Swansea City, on loan from Aston Villa),

Alan Browne (Preston North End),

Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United),

Jayson Molumby (Preston North End, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion),

Jason Knight (Derby County),

Josh Cullen (Anderlecht).

Robbie Brady (Burnley),

James McClean (Stoke City),

Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers),

Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth),

Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City).

Strikers:

Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion),

Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion),

Shane Long (AFC Bournemouth, on loan from Southampton),

James Collins (Luton Town),

Troy Parrott (Ipswich Town, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur).