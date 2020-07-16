Long awaited flood relief works for Templemore

Almost €250,000 has been allocated for flood relief works near Templemore.

Deputy Michael Lowry has received confirmation from the Office of Public Works of the funding for Priory Demesne on the Borrisoleigh Road.

“For some time now I have been working with the council and the Office of Public Works to find an engineering solution to this flooding issue which has impacted on a number of houses in the area with the consequent financial loss, hardship and huge inconvenience.”





“Those areas have been frequently flooded. The engineering solution was found and I’m delighted to confirm that the OPW has allocated €245,000 for this project.”