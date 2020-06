Irish striker Shane Long has agreed a two-year contract extension with Southampton.

The Gortnahoe man’s deal with the Premier League side had been due to expire this summer, but the new contract will keep him with the Saints until 2022.

The 33-year-old has scored 35 goals for the club since signing in 2014.





In welcoming the news, Saints Manager, Ralph Hasenhüttl, described Shane as “a player who sets the right example for youngsters to follow, in how he conducts himself on and off the pitch.”