Local radio survey reveals 72% of people felt lockdown measures were appropriate

Almost 30% of people who took part in a recent local radio survey said they felt more positive about the future than they did before Covid-19.

Over 20% said they’ll happily send their children back to school from the moment they re-open while 50% said they feel safe returning to the barber within the next month if they are open.

46% of people said they missed out on a significant family birthday because of recent lockdown measures while 44% missed out on going to a funeral.





However, 72% of people felt the lockdown measures were just right while almost 50% of people said they were able to save more money.

All 100% of those surveyed said Tipp FM was their favourite local radio station.