Local principal welcomes cancellation of oral and practical exams

The principal of a Tipperary school says the cancellation of all oral and practical tests for Leaving and Junior Certs was inevitable.

The announcement was made by Education Minister Joe McHugh this morning. All students will now instead be automatically awarded full marks for them.

Students have also been given an additional three weeks to complete projects and coursework in a number of subjects.





Education Minister Joe McHugh says the Department is working on the basis that the written exams will go ahead in June.

Karen Stenson, principal of Clonmel High School has told Tipp FM it was the right move to make. “We’re trying to allay the anxiety and fears of our third and sixth years at the moment, and I think removing the worry about this exam was a necessary move in order to do so. It’s good news for them. Nobody will be at a disadvantage.”