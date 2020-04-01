Local pharmacist urging people to call if they need help

‘Busy but manageable’ is how a local pharmacist is describing business at the moment.

Jimmy O’Sullivan of O’Sullivan’s Pharmacy in Fethard says people have been very good about keeping social distance in their store and measures have been put in place to help with that.

Speaking to Tipp FM he said they’re encouraging people to call them if they need anything:





“People are ringing us at the moment and we’re delighted to take calls – all pharmacies around the county would be delighted to talk to people that would be bothered, maybe would be stressed.

“You know, the word is coming back now that most pharmacies have settled – in terms of we now have time to talk to people.

“There was two weeks where it was just crazy. But now we have time so if anyone is bothered, please ring us.”

O’Sullivan’s Pharmacy can be contacted on (052) 613 2111.