Local nursing homes banding together to help in case of equipment shortage.

Those running local nursing homes are banding together to help in case of a shortage of equipment.

However, Shona O’Brien of Greenhills Nursing Home in Carrick-on-Suir says they’re appealing to anyone who has personal protective equipment that they could use, to get in touch such as masks, disposable gowns, safety glasses, visors and gloves.

Shona said the HSE are very helpful but they really want to be proactive in ensuring they have enough stock of their own.





If you can be of assistance, you can email [email protected]