Local hospitals preparing for an increase in demand over next few weeks

The Covid-19 lead for the South-South West Hospital Group is warning against complacency as containment measures continue.

Dr Orla Healy, who’s overseeing the Coronavirus response in a region which includes South Tipperary, says that local hospitals are preparing for an increase in demand over the next two to three weeks.

For the second day in a row, the figures of confirmed cases in Tipperary remains at 20, while nationally there are now 1,564 cases.





People are being urged to stay away from hospitals unless they absolutely need to, and to ring ahead if possible.

Dr Healy is thanking the public for their efforts in recent weeks:

“We’ve even noticed since the measures were introduced earlier on in March, that the number of contacts being reported by positive cases at this stage have reduced significantly.

“Now the only contacts that are positive cases, generally they’re household or family contacts.

“It is having an impact but it is far too early. This is going to be a long process and people need to stick to the guidance and adhere to it.”