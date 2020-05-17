Local councillor driving leadership skills in schools and businesses

A Tipperary councillor will be driving leadership skills in schools and businesses.

Peter Ryan has become an ambassador for LIFT, which is a not-for-profit initiative that aims to improve the quality of leadership in Ireland.

Their programme is delivered through a series of roundtable sessions, and runs for over 8 weeks – focusing on areas like accountability, honesty, listening skills and determination.





Cllr. Ryan is responsible for bringing the programme to eight schools across Tipperary.

They are: the Presentation Secondary School, CBS High School, Loreto Convent, and Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn in Clonmel; and Coláiste Mhuire, the CBS, and the Presentation and Ursuline Secondary Schools in Thurles.