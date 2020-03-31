Local cheese maker forecasting plummet in sales due to pandemic

Tipperary’s many farmhouse cheese makers are fearful that their sales will plummet during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The closure of restaurants and cafes together with the suspension of farmers markets will result in a major drop in sales.

There are a number of farmhouse cheese producers in Tipperary and all are feeling the effects of the current crisis.





Sarah Furno is from Cashel Farmhouse Cheese and explained her concerns:

“Typical farmhouse cheese makers would employ 4-5 people, and a lot would supply restaurants and independent shops. A handful would supply supermarkets.

“Irish farmhouse cheese has always been a flagship for selling the quality of Irish food abroad. And of course the export markets have crashed. Typically they have reduced sales by about 75 percent.”