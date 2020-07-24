Local businesses can decide if VAT reduction will be passed on

It’s up to Tipperary businesses whether or not they pass on the VAT reduction included in the July stimulus package to customers.

That’s according to Minister Simon Harris who says business owners can use the 2% drop in whatever way they think will prove most beneficial to them.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier the Minister for Further & Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science said it’s important that there’s flexibility about how the reduction is used.





“There could well be a shop in Clonmel or Cashel or Thurles or anywhere across Tipperary today and they might decide the VAT reduction will help me get more customers into the shop because I’ll be able to lower my prices. There might also be people that will say you know what that 2% is the difference between me being able to keep the doors open or having to close the doors and lay people off.”

“We obviously hope people will pass it on – we’d expect people to try and pass it on. But it is important that there is that flexibility for small and medium businesses that are the heartbeat of our economy.”

Listen back to Minister Harris’ interview on Tipp Today earlier..

