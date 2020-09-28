Local arts group calls for changes to PUP

A group of artists, performers and creative industry professionals in the Clonmel area have joined forces to lobby for a sector which has been decimated by the effects of Covid-19.

The Clonmel Entertainment and Arts Initiative feel many view those in industry as pursuing a hobby.

Cliona Maher is the artistic director of the Clonmel Junction Arts Festival says this is far from the case.





She says there needs to be an urgent change to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

“One thing that would be very important to me representing an arts organisation would be that people would be able to come on and off the PUP because everyone we employ are all free lancers.”

“So if I can give somebody a days work and they lose out on the Unemployment Payment they’re not going to take it.”

“So it’s a lose – lose situation where arts are not being made, people aren’t getting access to them and the governments money isn’t being spent as well as it could.”

Listen back to the full report here :