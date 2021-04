Orla O’Dwyer’s Brisbane Lions are in semi-final action in Australia tomorrow morning.

The Tipperary dual star’s side will play Collingwood in Brisbane for a place in this year’s Grand Final.

The Boherlahan native was recently named Irish AFLW player of the year, in just her second season down under.





Tipp FM’s Paul Carroll caught up with Orla to talk all things AFLW, life in Australia and her plans for 2021, listen below.