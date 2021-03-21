LISTEN: International cycling event coming to Tipperary this October

An international cycling event is coming to Tipperary this year.

A UCI-ranked Cyclocross fixture has been added to the calendar for October 17th in Powerstown Park in Clonmel.

Cyclocross is a hybrid of road racing and mountain biking where the riders compete on off-road tracks which include obstacles that require the cyclist to dismount before getting back on the bike.





Race organiser John Dempsey says the event will be great for Clonmel:

“Yeah it is, one of the goals of having this as well is it will be good for Clonmel and Tipperary because this is going to be the biggest race in Ireland this year.

“It’s a UCI event so it has world ranking points.

“There’s no other race in Ireland that has that kind of level so it will attract an international audience in some respects and international riders.

“It’ll be a great boost for the town and definitely in October as well which would be a quiet month tourist-wise.”

