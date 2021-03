Newport Athletic Club’s Sharlene Mawdsley will represent Ireland on Friday morning at the European Athletics Indoor Championships.

Mawdsley will be competing in the women’s 400m event.

She began her career under the guidance of Father Bobby Fletcher, who began coaching Sharlene when she joined the club at the age of 10.





Tipp FM’s Paul Carroll caught up with Fr Bobby to talk about Sharlene’s success and the strides being made by Newport AC.

Listen below: