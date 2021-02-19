LISTEN: Conor Sweeney reacts to receiving All-Star award

Ballyporeen’s Conor Sweeney has become the third Tipperary footballer in history to win an All-Star award.

Sweeney captained the Premier to the historic Munster final win against Cork, scoring seven points in the game.

The forward joins Declan Browne and Michael Quinlivan as the only Tipp men to win a football All-Star award.





Speaking to Tipp FM, Sweeney says he was delighted to have received the honour:

“It’s great, it was great news this morning I must say, it really tops off a good year so I’m delighted with the news to be fair.

“I suppose it’s probably the pinnacle of any individual award to get an All-Star so I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t thought about it.

“To get it this year of all years is probably extra special with the year we’ve had.

“I’m probably stuck for words this morning but it’s incredible and probably, like I said, it’s the pinnacle of every individual players thoughts and dreams so I’m delighted to have gotten the nod this morning.”

Listen to the full interview below: