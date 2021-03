Clonmel’s Seán Tobin is in action in Poland on Saturday morning.

Tobin will be representing Ireland in the men’s 3000m event between 10.30am and 11am, where he’ll be aiming to qualify for Sunday’s final.

Tipp FM’s Paul Carroll caught up with Clonmel Athletics Club chairman Tony McCarthy to talk about Seán’s success ahead of this weekend’s European Indoors.





Listen below: