Liam Kearns Announces Unchanged Team To Face Cork In Semple Tonight

The starting fifteen for the Tipp footballers has been named.

Liam Kearns has announced the same team to play Cork in the Munster Senior Football Championship Semi-Final tomorrow evening as that which started in last weeks quarter-final.

The Tipperary team lines out as follows;





1. Evan Comerford – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

2. Shane O’Connell – Golden-Kilfeacle

3. John Meagher – Loughmore-Castleiney

4. Alan Campbell – Moyle Rovers

5. Bill Maher – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

6. Robbie Kiely (Capt.) – Carbery Rangers

7. Jimmy Feehan – Killenaule

8. Liam Casey – Cahir

9. Jack Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials

10. Josh Keane – Golden-Kilfeacle

11. Kevin O’Halloran – Portroe

12. Brian Fox – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

13. Liam Boland – Moyle Rovers

14. Michael Quinlivan – Clonmel Commercials

15. Liam McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

This game is a defining game for Tipperary according to Liam Kearns.

Tipp go into the game off the back of a comfortable win against Waterford and have another home game this evening.

Manager Liam Kearns made an appeal for a large home support on Tipp FM this week and he said this match can define their year

Throw in is at 7 and Tipp FM will have full live coverage in assocation with John Kennedy Motors Clonmel and Connolly Man, O’Connell St, Clonmel