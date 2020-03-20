Latest COVID-19 figures put Tipperary at 1% of all confirmed cases

Tipperary now accounts for 1% of all confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
The latest figures released by the National Public Health Emergency Team and the Health Protection Surveillance Centre tonight show a national increase of 126 cases.
This brings the total to 683 in the Republic.
Just over a quarter (26%) of all these confirmed cases are healthcare workers.
While the age group with the most cases so far is 35-44 year-olds, at 22%.
There have been a total of three deaths.
Here’s this evening’s full statement:
Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team – Friday 20 March
The HSE is now working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The latest data from HPSC, as of midnight Wednesday 18 March (438 cases), reveals:
- of the 438 cases notified, 55% are male and 43% are female, with 27 clusters involving 142 cases
- median age of confirmed cases is 44
- 32% of cases have been hospitalised
- 2.7% (12 cases) admitted to ICU – representing 8.6% of all cases hospitalised
- 114 cases are associated with healthcare workers, 36 of whom are associated with foreign travel
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 51%, followed by Cork 15% and Limerick and Wicklow have 3% of cases each
Of those for whom transmission status is known:
- community transmission accounts for 40%
- local transmission/ close contact accounts for 21%
- travel abroad accounts for 39%
- 96 cases remain under investigation
Hospital statistics
|Source: HSPC
|Number of people
|*% of total
|Total number of cases
|438
|Total number hospitalised
|140
|32%
|Total number admitted to ICU
|12
|3%
|Total number deaths
|3
|0.7%
|Case fatality rate
|0.6%
|Total number healthcare workers
|114
|26%
|Number clusters notified
|27
|Median age
|44
*All statistics measured at midnight, 18 March.
Gender of patients
|Male
|241
|55%
|Female
|189
|43%
|Unknown
|7
|2%
|Total
|438
*All statistics measured at midnight, 18 March.
Age range affected
|Age group
|Number of people
|% of total
|<1
|1
|0%
|1 – 4
|1
|0%
|5 – 14
|9
|2%
|15 – 24
|47
|11%
|25 – 34
|78
|18%
|35 – 44
|96
|22%
|45 – 54
|62
|14%
|55 – 64
|69
|16%
|65+
|75
|17%
|Total
|438
*All statistics measured at midnight, 18 March.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age group
|Number of people
|% of total
|<5
|1
|1%
|5 – 14
|2
|2%
|15 – 24
|9
|8%
|25 – 34
|16
|15%
|35 – 44
|15
|14%
|45 – 54
|11
|10%
|55 – 64
|23
|21%
|65+
|31
|29%
|Total
|108
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Transmission classification
|% known
|Community transmission
|40%
|Contact with a confirmed case
|21%
|Travel abroad
|39%
|Under investigation
|96
*All statistics measured at midnight, 18 March.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.
Healthcare workers
|Travel related
|28
|33%
|No foreign travel
|55
|65%
|Under investigation
|1
|1%
|Total
|84
*All statistics measured at midnight, 18 March.
Cases by county
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Carlow
|≤ 5
|1%
|Cavan
|≤ 5
|0%
|Donegal
|≤ 5
|1%
|Laois
|≤ 5
|1%
|Leitrim
|≤ 5
|0%
|Longford
|≤ 5
|0%
|Mayo
|≤ 5
|0%
|Offaly
|≤ 5
|1%
|Roscommon
|≤ 5
|0%
|Sligo
|≤ 5
|1%
|Tipperary
|≤ 5
|1%
|Wexford
|≤ 5
|0%
|Clare
|7
|2%
|Kilkenny
|7
|2%
|Kerry
|7
|2%
|Waterford
|7
|2%
|Louth
|8
|2%
|Kildare
|9
|2%
|Meath
|11
|3%
|Westmeath
|12
|3%
|Galway
|14
|3%
|Wicklow
|15
|3%
|Limerick
|15
|3%
|Cork
|66
|15%
|Dublin
|225
|51%
Cluster type
|Travel
|11
|Hospital
|5
|Nursing Home
|3
|Private house
|3
|Extended family
|2
|Workplace
|2
|Under investigation
|1
|Total
|27
*All statistics measured at midnight, 18 March.
< means ‘less than’.
≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.