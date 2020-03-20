Latest COVID-19 figures put Tipperary at 1% of all confirmed cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 126 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

There are now 683 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The latest data from HPSC, as of midnight Wednesday 18 March (438 cases), reveals:

of the 438 cases notified, 55% are male and 43% are female, with 27 clusters involving 142 cases

median age of confirmed cases is 44

32% of cases have been hospitalised

2.7% (12 cases) admitted to ICU – representing 8.6% of all cases hospitalised

114 cases are associated with healthcare workers, 36 of whom are associated with foreign travel

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 51%, followed by Cork 15% and Limerick and Wicklow have 3% of cases each

Of those for whom transmission status is known:

community transmission accounts for 40%

local transmission/ close contact accounts for 21%

travel abroad accounts for 39%

96 cases remain under investigation

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health, said:

“Now is not the time for complacency. Every citizen who is practicing social distancing, who is taking precautions to limit the spread of this virus, is doing their country a service.

“The Department of Health has issued outdoor social distancing guidelines for everyone to follow. While we encourage people to exercise outside and maintain a healthy lifestyle, social distancing measures will continue to be paramount.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“We are aware that the actions we must take as a nation can lead to individuals feeling isolated and anxious. Be mindful of your mental health during this time, try to keep to a routine, maintain a healthy, balanced diet, and remember social distancing doesn’t have to mean social isolation – stay in touch with family and friends, use technology to stay connected. There are resources to help you mind your mental health on HSE.ie.”

Dr. Breda Smyth, Director of Public Health Medicine, HSE said:

“One in four cases relate to healthcare workers. We must reinforce the importance of appropriate personal protection measures in hospitals. A healthcare workers sub-group, established under NPHET, will continue to support frontline healthcare workers.”

Hospital statistics

Source: HSPC Number of people *% of total Total number of cases 438 Total number hospitalised 140 32% Total number admitted to ICU 12 3% Total number deaths 3 0.7% Case fatality rate 0.6% Total number healthcare workers 114 26% Number clusters notified 27 Median age 44

*All statistics measured at midnight, 18 March.

Gender of patients

Male 241 55% Female 189 43% Unknown 7 2% Total 438

*All statistics measured at midnight, 18 March.

Age range affected

Age group Number of people % of total <1 1 0% 1 – 4 1 0% 5 – 14 9 2% 15 – 24 47 11% 25 – 34 78 18% 35 – 44 96 22% 45 – 54 62 14% 55 – 64 69 16% 65+ 75 17% Total 438

*All statistics measured at midnight, 18 March.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age group Number of people % of total <5 1 1% 5 – 14 2 2% 15 – 24 9 8% 25 – 34 16 15% 35 – 44 15 14% 45 – 54 11 10% 55 – 64 23 21% 65+ 31 29% Total 108

How COVID-19 is spreading

Transmission classification % known Community transmission 40% Contact with a confirmed case 21% Travel abroad 39% Under investigation 96

*All statistics measured at midnight, 18 March.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.

Healthcare workers

Travel related 28 33% No foreign travel 55 65% Under investigation 1 1% Total 84

*All statistics measured at midnight, 18 March.

Cases by county

County Number of cases % of total Carlow ≤ 5 1% Cavan ≤ 5 0% Donegal ≤ 5 1% Laois ≤ 5 1% Leitrim ≤ 5 0% Longford ≤ 5 0% Mayo ≤ 5 0% Offaly ≤ 5 1% Roscommon ≤ 5 0% Sligo ≤ 5 1% Tipperary ≤ 5 1% Wexford ≤ 5 0% Clare 7 2% Kilkenny 7 2% Kerry 7 2% Waterford 7 2% Louth 8 2% Kildare 9 2% Meath 11 3% Westmeath 12 3% Galway 14 3% Wicklow 15 3% Limerick 15 3% Cork 66 15% Dublin 225 51%

Cluster type

Travel 11 Hospital 5 Nursing Home 3 Private house 3 Extended family 2 Workplace 2 Under investigation 1 Total 27

*All statistics measured at midnight, 18 March.

< means ‘less than’.

≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.