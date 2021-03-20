Late puncture costs Sam Bennett at Milan-San Remo

Sam Bennett was unable to secure a first Classic victory in the Milan – San Remo this afternoon.

After 260 kilometres of the 300 kilometre race, the Carrick-on-Suir man suffered a puncture, requiring a bike change.

Bennett then had to put in a massive effort to regain his position following the stoppage.





The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider ultimately ran out of gas during the final climb and was unable to partake in the sprint to the line, finishing 29 seconds behind the leaders.

The historic race was eventually won by Belgian Jasper Stuyven.