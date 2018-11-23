Laochra Sean Ghael awards take place this weekend

A large attendance is expected in the Dome at Semple Stadium on Sunday next from 4.30pm when the 16th annual Laochra Sean Ghael awards take place.

It’s an awards scheme to honour those who have given outstanding service to Tipperary GAA and tickets for the event can be got from Lar Na Pairce in Thurles with a limited number on the door on Sunday.

Among this years recipients is All Ireland hurling medalist and Aga Khan Cup showjumping champion from Gurtnahoe Glengoole Larry Kiely.





One of the chief organisers of the event is former county board chairman John Costigan who says its a great occasion which honours people who have played their part in making Tipperary GAA what it is today.