Lack of progress on historical buildings in Carrick-On-Suir

Property owners across Carrick-on-Suir remain in limbo following the unexplained stalling of the Historic Towns Initiative of 2018.

Councillor Kieran Bourke told Tipp FM News that property owners entered into this initiative in good faith and invested their own funds, but have since seen little to no activity.

He said that communication from Tipperary County Council has been very disappointing, adding the property owners are feeling ignored and need answers.





At a meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District, Tipperary County Council committed to making contact with the owners this week and Councillor Bourke hopes that this will be followed through.

