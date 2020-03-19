Labour TD Kelly expects need for further legislation to protect renters and businesses

Labour’s Health Spokesperson says he believes more emergency legislation will be needed over the coming weeks and months.

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly will be one of just 50 TDs who will sit in the Dáil today to debate legislation in relation to financial measures for those affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

They will meet for just three hours and Deputy Kelly says there’s a lot of work to get done in that time.





Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, he said there are particular areas he’d like to see addressed urgently.

“I expect that in the coming weeks we will have to pass a range of legislation. One of which will be people who are renting. They are in a very vulnerable situation. Many people renting may not be in high income brackets. We can’t have evictions. We’ll also have to look at a range of measures relating to business,” said deputy Kelly.