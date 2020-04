The Labour Party leader is calling on the State to provide a May-day 1,000 euro bonus to all healthcare workers.

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly believes it would be a worthwhile gesture of solidarity to all of those working to save lives during this pandemic.

Deputy Kelly made the remarks when addressing Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the Dáil earlier when stating that as May-day approaches, the day of the worker, we need to “celebrate workers and all they contribute to society.”