Labour Party leader ‘delighted’ that Government listened to him to speed up lockdown restrictions

The government’s decision to speed up of the lockdown restrictions with the plan reduced from five phases to four has been welcomed by the leader of the Labour Party.

All retail shops will open from Monday – while pubs with restaurant licences, hotels and the wider hospitality sector will be allowed to open from June 29th.

From Monday people will be allowed to travel anywhere in their county – with all restrictions on movement being lifted at the end of this month.





Deputy Alan Kelly said he was unique in his campaign for the government to reduce the phases from five to four.

“I’m delighted that the Government listened to me. I was unique amongst those in Leinster House who called for the phasing to be changed from five phases to four phases. I think Ireland needed a summer, I also think the way in which the pandemic now has been lessened meant that from a societal point of view and from an economic point of view we desperately needed to bring forward many of the measures,” said Deputy Kelly.