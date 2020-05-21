Labour leader wants easing of lockdown measures accelerated if trends continue

The leader of the Labour Party says consideration should be given to accelerating the easing of the lockdown, once it’s known what impact this week’s measures have had.

Earlier, the Taoiseach said a decision on moving to phase two would be made on June 5th.

Leo Varadkar said the government would need to see data on the effect of loosening restrictions before considering bringing forward measures.





Labour Leader Alan Kelly said given the fact that the CMO has said that it’s virtually eliminated in the community, then we can make decisions as regards, bringing forward some parts of the stages.

“Personally, if that is the case and if the trends continue in the positive way in which they do, I certainly believe that we have to consider doing that. We have to consider bringing them forward, particularly some aspects of it”, said Deputy Kelly.