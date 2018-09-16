Kilruane victorious in North Tipp Final

Kilruane McDonagh’s have ended their near 30 year gap to take back the North Senior Hurling title.

Billy O’Shea’s men were victorious over Kiladangan in Nenagh this afternoon winning on a scoreline of 19 points to 12.

Kilruane were the stronger of the two sides throughout but though they were leading by 4 points at half time, they had also clocked up 8 wides.





With wind advantage in the second half Kiladangan attempted to block down their North neighbours but the Thomas McDonagh clubmen powered on to take the divisional title, their first since 1990.