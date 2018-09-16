Kilruane boss pays tribute to team and fans after victory

Kilruane McDonaghs are celebrating tonight after bridging a 28 year gap and winning the North Tipperary Senior Hurling Final.

The Cloughjordan men saw off the challenge of Kiladangan on a scoreline of 0-19 points to 0-12 to secure their first North title since 1990

Afterwards manager Liam (Billy) O’Shea spoke to Tipp FM and paid tribute to both the team for their performance and the parish for their support







Kilruane stalwart and former Tipp all Ireland winner Seamus Hennessy expressed his clear joy at the win

Man of the match was Cian Darcy who scored 12 of KMD’s 19 point total with 5 points from play.

While Tipperary hurling legend and local man Len Gaynor says its an incredible boost for Cloughjordan

Image courtesy of Padraig Hogan