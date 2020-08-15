Kiladangan top Dan Breen group after nine point win over Drom-Inch

Kiladangan have emerged as winners of Group 1 in the Dan Breen Cup after a convincing 4-15 to 0-18 win over Drom-Inch, who also qualify in second.

Elsewhere in that group, it finished in a draw – JK Brackens 1-17 Roscrea 0-20. Roscrea will enter the relegation playoffs.

This evening, Group 2 is down for decision when Holycross/Ballycahill take on Clonoulty/Rossmore and Nenagh Eire Og face Eire Og Annacarty. Both games throw in at 6.30.





Two groups have been decided in the County Intermediate Championship.

In Group 2, Borrisokane are group winners after a draw with runners up Knockavilla Kickhams which left both teams on five points, but Borrisokane have the better score difference. (Borrisokane 1-24 Knockavilla 2-21)

Elsewhere in that group, Carrick Davins beat Galtee Rovers 0-21 to 2-14.

In Group 3, Ballybacon-Grange have topped the group despite a defeat to Shannon Rovers 3-19 to 2-17. That win for Shannon Rovers wasn’t enough to qualify as Boherlahan Dualla beat Cappawhite 1-21 to 0-21, which means Boherlahan get second place on score difference.

Later this evening at 7pm, Tipp FM will have live commentary from Thurles in Group 1 of the O Riain Cup when Killenaule face Ballingarry.

At the same time in that group, Carrick Swans face Cashel King Cormacs in Clonmel.

In Group 2 at 6.30pm, Thurles Sarsfields take on Kiladangan in Dolla while Lorrha take on Portroe in Cloughjordan.

