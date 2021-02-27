Key motions passed from today’s GAA Congress

The annual GAA Congress took place virtually today.

A number of motions were passed, including a motion to see the split season with All-Ireland finals played in mid-July come into effect from 2022.

A motion was also passed limiting county intermediate amd senior championships to 16 teams, this likely means winning a divisional championship in Tipperary will no longer qualify the winners for the knockout stages of the Dan Breen.





Meanwhile, Cynical fouls inside the 20-metre line or the ‘D’ will now see a penalty awarded and the player who commits the foul will spend 10-minutes in the sin-bin following the passing of motion 20.

The motion required a 60% vote in favour to pass and it narrowly achieved that with a 61% backing from delegates.

Motion seven was also passed, meaning joint-captains will no longer be allowed to accept a trophy together, with only one player now being allowed to accept the cup.

It was also passed that eligible senior inter-county hurlers for Liam McCarthy chasing counties won’t be allowed line out for their county’s U20 team.

Up until now eligible hurlers could line out for both U20 and senior inter-county sides.