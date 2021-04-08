Key dates for Tipperary following GAA fixture plan

The GAA has released their fixture schedule for this year.

Inter-county hurling will return this day next month, with the National Hurling League getting underway on May 8th.

Liam Sheedy’s men will play five league games in their group of six, with no league final taking place unless the top team in Division 1A draws the top team in Division 1B in the championship.





The National Football League begins the week after with Tipperary being placed in a group of four, with the top two teams going to a semi-final.

Provincial championship action in both codes returns on June 26th with both hurling and football being ran on a knockout basis.

Like it was in 2020, the football championship will have no qualifiers while the hurling will have the backdoor system in place.

The Munster hurling final is set to take place on July 18th, with the football final the week after.

This year’s All-Ireland hurling final is fixed for August 22nd while the Football decider is to take place on the 29th.

That leaves the county club championship to return on the first weekend of September, however they could return earlier if Tipperary are not contesting an All-Ireland final.