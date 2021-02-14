Kennedy: Lack of income streams causing Tipperary GAA difficulties

A lack of income streams is causing Tipperary GAA difficulties.

With Inter-county games not permitted under level 5 restrictions, no games will take place until after Easter at the earliest.

Joe Kennedy is Tipperary county board chairman.





He says that the lack of games is causing some difficulties for Tipperary GAA:

“The biggest difficulty we have in the short-term is we have no income streams.

“In other years, we’d have money that would be promised to us by the National League, we would’ve had season tickets and club passes that would all bring in a bit of money.

“Thankfully the draw was good last year and we’re kind of hoping that will keep us going until such time we get money in from somewhere else.”

With the lack of games in 2020, the Tipperary draw was an important revenue stream for the county.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Kennedy says they are in a ‘steady place’ at the minute:

“We’re in a steady place at the minute, we’ve collected most of the money, all the money we were due in from last year.

“In the short to medium term, we have enough to handle it but the longer it goes on, obviously it’s going to put a strain on finances but for the minute we’ll be ok.”