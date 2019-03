Communities across the Premier will be out in force today to help Keep Tipp Clean.

The one day litter blitz has been organised by Tipperary County Council in association with An Taisce and Tipperary PPN.

Volunteers will be in action from 11 removing litter from the main approach roads into their respective towns and villages right across the five municipal districts.





Marion O’Neill Senior Officer with the Environment Department at the county council is urging everybody to do their bit.