‘We had to keep it separate’ Conor Sweeney on Bloody Sunday commemorations

Bonfires greeted the Tipperary players as they drove home from Páirc Uí Chaoimh following yesterday’s historic win.

The men in green and white were three points better than cork yesterday, winning the county’s first Munster Football title in 85 years.

The win came on the weekend of the centenary of Bloody Sunday.





However, speaking to Tipp FM after the game, captain Conor Sweeney said the players didn’t let the occasion get to them:

“No, not one bit because I think you have to keep it separate.

“I think we didn’t have to dig too deep for motivation today.

“It was only our second provincial final appearance this decade and none of us had a Munster senior medal so we didn’t have to dig too deep for motivation.

“I suppose there was always something at the back of your mind but like I said as a player you need to just park it and put it to the side and focus on what was really important for us today which was the match.

“Now we can enjoy the whole centenary year.”