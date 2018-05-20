Kearns lashes out at Munster Council over turnaround for Munster SF

Tipperary’s Senior Football Manager has accused the Munster Council of throwing them under the bus with just 6 days recovery time before the Premier play Cork in the Munster Semi Final.

Liam Kearns was speaking after Tipp had a comfortable win over Waterford at Semple Stadium yesterday evening on a scoreline of 20 points to 9.

Liam McGrath who was handed his debut for the game was the top scorer clocking up 9 points during the match. There was also points from M Quinlivan, K O’Halloran , J Feehan, J Kennedy, J Keane, L Boland, J Lonergan, P Austin.





Tipperary now have to line out again in just 6 days time against The Rebels at Semple Stadium next Saturday evening at 7 pm

After last night’s victory Liam Kearns told reporters including Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson Liam Kearns that its just unacceptable