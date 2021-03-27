Justice Minister keen to have new Clonmel Garda Station developed as soon as possible

The Justice Minister says funding for the construction of the new Clonmel Garda Station won’t be an issue.

However, a timeline for the project at Kickham Barracks remains unclear despite planning permission being granted for the new building earlier this week.

The building is seen as crucial for the town’s Garda force, with the existing Emmet Street base now 250 years old.





Addressing Senator Garret Ahearn in the Seanad, Justice Minister Helen McEntee says her and the Garda Commissioner are keen that the new station is developed as soon as possible:

“I think that the Senator and others will appreciate that this is a really important and a very positive step and a significant step in the overall progress of this particular project.

“I’m also informed that while it’s maybe not possible to give a completion date for the project at this time, the working group is advancing the Public-Private Partnership process in it’s totality and this includes this particular Garda station.

“Myself and the commissioner are very keen that these stations are developed as quickly as possible.”