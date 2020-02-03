Ivors denies Celtic much needed league win

Clonmel Celtic and Two Mile Borris played out an entertaining two all draw in Clonmel on Sunday afternoon.

In truth, the home side needed to pick up all three points if they were to ease their relegation fears, but nonetheless put an end to their long losing streak in the Premier League.

The hosts hit the front on twenty minutes when Kevin Murray bundled home from close range after Ciaran Walsh’s header was blocked on the line, but they were unable to hold on to the lead for long and Borris were level within five minutes when Jamie Carey converted from the spot.





That was how the game went to the break and it was much the same pattern in the second half with both teams having plenty of chances. Celtic began to put some nice moves together and restored their lead five minutes after the hour mark when Dylan Bates was on the end of a swift attack to slot home. They then enjoyed a good spell and came very close to stretching their lead, only denied by Borris keeper Endjis Mikelson who made a superb reaction save with his foot before Niall Prendergast struck the woodwork.

The home sides failure to get that insurance goal was to prove fatal when Borris levelled with eight minutes remaining after Darren Ivors nodded home when a shot crashed back from the underside of the bar. Celtic nearly won it at the death but once again were denied by Mikelson making a brilliant save from Peter O’Dowd’s shot.