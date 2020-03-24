Irish Water moves to assure Thurles residents that they will have “adequate water” during works

Irish Water say residents affected by renewal works in Thurles should still have “adequate water available for hand washing”.

Some residents on Sean Tracey Avenue have aired their displeasure with ongoing works in the area, which are scheduled to continue until Wednesday evening.

Irish Water are undertaking works in the area to decommission old water mains due to renewal works which have taken place at this location.

The utility says the works on decommissioning the old mains are necessary to ease pressure on water production and secure supply into the future in the area.

One caller on Tipp Today aired her frustrations yesterday however saying water shortages were affecting residents’ ability to comply with hand washing protocols during the Covid-19 crisis.

Irish Water says that a small number of properties need to be tied into the new water mains during these works, leading to “very short” reductions in pressure and supply.

Irish Water go on to say that customers should still have adequate water available for hand washing in attic storage, hot water tanks and the residual supply in the supply pipes.

The works are scheduled to continue in the area from 9am to 5pm today and tomorrow (Tuesday and Wednesday).