Irish Water continue to clean up kerosene spillage into Fethard supply

The initial clean up of the Fethard water supply following a kerosene spill last week is expected to be completed in the next few days.

Irish Water have said that they are working round the clock to get the treatment plant decontaminated before they begin flushing out the system with clean water.

The Killenaule areas were hit with a leak over the weekend, according to Thurles councillor Imelda Goldsboro, which has depleted all of their water supply so residents were left without running water over the last number of days.





Supply is expected to return soon to these areas, with the Do Not Drink notice remaining in place for a number of weeks.

Duane O’Brien is lead for Irish Water in Tipperary: