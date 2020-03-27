Ireland on lockdown until Easter – All private and public gatherings banned

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that from midnight tonight and for a two-week period, everybody must stay at home, except in specific circumstances.

Mr Varadkar made the announcement at a press conference during an update on the Governments response to the Covid-19 pandemic this evening.

He said that the circumstances include “essential” work, social care or other essential service that cannot be done from home.





People are also allowed to leave their home to attend medical appointments and for vital family reasons or to buy food or household goods.

Mr Varadkar also said that people can leave their home for brief physical exercise, but only within 2km of their home.

He announced that during the two week period, all public or private gatherings are prohibited.

A list of all essential services is expected to be released on Saturday.