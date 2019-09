Following on from the Senior and Under 20 Hurlers success to date it was the turn of the Ladies Footballers yesterday.

The Premier County won the All Ireland Intermediate title in Croke Park in a hard fought battle against Meath.

2-16 to 1-14 the final score with Tipp now back into the Senior ranks for the coming year.





Tipp captain Samantha Lambert gave her reaction to Tipp FM’s Ronan Quirke just after the game.