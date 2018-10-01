Integration initiative to be trialed in Cahir

A new initiative to promote greater integration across Irish towns is being trialed in Tipperary before going national.

The aim is to enable greater integration in Irish towns and communities.

Cahir has been chosen for the pilot programme as almost 30% of the population there are non-Irish nationals according to the last census.





It’s organised by Together Ireland, who are holding a community meeting tonight at 7:30 in Cahir House Hotel.

The group’s Graham Clifford says they hope to get Transition year students from Coláiste Dún Iascaigh involved, and will be looking for ideas on integration from the the rest of the community tonight…