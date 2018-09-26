Inquest into tragic death of young girl

A verdict of accidental death has been returned in an inquest into the death of a young Tipperary girl.

The 4 year old died when a fireplace fell on her while she was playing in the family’s new home.

The tragedy happened last October – the girl was rushed to University Hospital Limerick but was pronounced dead on arrival.





Today’s inquest into her death heard that the child – who was in foster care – died from a fractured skull and associated bleeding.

Limerick Coroner John McNamara returned a verdict of accidental death in line with the medical evidence.