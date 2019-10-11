Independent TD Mattie McGrath is unhappy with the current speech & language therapy waiting list

Over 600 hundred children in Tipperary are on a waiting list to be assessed by speech and language therapists.

391 Children in North Tipperary and 226 children in South Tipperary have been waiting up to a year and a half for an assessment according to the latest HSE figures.

The Irish Medical Organisation claims children’s development is being badly affected by the waiting lists for speech and language therapy.





Independent TD Mattie McGrath says the government’s response has been woefully inadequate.