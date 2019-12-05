Independent TD Mattie McGrath – Government contract process flawed

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has hit out at the Government for approving 348 contracts without going through the tenders competition and following proper guidelines.

Deputy McGrath challenged the Taoiseach on the issue yesterday in the Dáil.

He said the department of Children and Youth Affairs alone was found to have issued 60 non-compliant contracts totalling 5.4 million in 2018 and a further 69 non-compliant contracts in 2017.





The Tipperary TD said this has happened on hundreds of occasions with contracts up to a combined total of more than 100 million.